Ronin Energetics built on the design of the original PKiloTango44 aka “the Pocket44” to bring an upgraded version that focuses on the elements of cutting precision, control, and compactness. The result is the PKT44, a fixed blade that is lightweight and boasts a super ergonomic handle that mimics the natural grasp of the hand for ease of control and use.

This is a low profile yet hardworking knife made for light and precise cutting. Its naturally conforming grip makes it ideal to use during delicate situations where precision and control are needed. The angled handle offers optimal grip and comfort while engaged in various tasks including opening boxes, cutting foam board, and other light-duty projects.

This knife includes an SK2H ultra-sharp, engraved utility blade that is tightly clamped in place with compression to ensure safety as it prevents slippage during use. As for its build, the PKT44 is CNC-milled from durable G10 composite that’s as strong as steel but four times lighter.

This knife is made extremely lightweight and compact for everyday carry. It weighs just 44 grams, with the handle and blade measuring 3.54″ and 2.44″ long, respectively. It is also thin at 0.28″ so it’s easy to forget you have it until you need it.

Complementing its portability, the PKT44 comes with a durable and lightweight carbon-fiber nylon sheath. The sheath is ambidextrous and comes with a built-clip for versatility in carry. You can clip it inside or outside the waistband, or secure it to pockets or bag straps. The dynamic tensioning system of the sheath ensures that constant locking pressure is applied sans plastic deformation.

