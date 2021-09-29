A good pair of reliable footwear that keeps your feet dry and comfy is always a must-have no matter the weather. But with the winter months upon us, then it’s time to invest in good quality, waterproof shoes. Boots are always the way to go when you want full coverage. But they can sometimes be bulky and unsightly. Not the Columbia Hyper-Boreal Metro Boot.

This is an ultra-modern low boot ideal for everyday commutes. They are not for outdoor walks up the hill, for hikes, or for treks although they might work just fine. But they’re best won during ugly weather walks when you want your feet clean and dry and comfortable.

This ready-to-wear apparel features Omni-Tech breathable and waterproof construction that keeps rain and slush out. Its upper is a waterproof ballistic textile with overt webbings in a distinctly modern silhouette. Meanwhile, the midsole features lightweight Tech-lite that provides both responsive cushioning and stability without sacrificing comfort. Then there’s the Omni-Grip for the outsole with its iconic non-marking traction rubber to provide a good grip on slippery or wet surfaces.

The Columbia Hyper-Boreal Metro Boot also gets rid of the laces, which can be a nuisance especially when you’re running late. Laces also tend to get tangled up or loosen up over prolonged use. That alone speaks of danger. Instead, it employs a pull-on entry for easy on and off. It has front and rear pulls for fast and easy wear. It looks and feels comfortable even looking at it from afar.

Images courtesy of Columbia