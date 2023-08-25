If you need a break from the usual timepiece silhouettes, don’t forget to check out some microbrands. There’s always something new and unique on the horizon and it just needs some luck and patience to grab one when it drops. It just so happens that something caught our eye recently and we’re thrilled to share more about the AETHER + Bamford GMT.

As with any watch that comes from Bamford London, the number of units is highly limited. Thus, horology enthusiasts should snap these up as soon as online sales go live unless they want to miss out on highly collectible examples. The other half of this collaboration is Los Angeles, California-based fashion and lifestyle brand AETHER.

Adventure aficionados and those who enjoy the great outdoors might find this GMT appealing for a specific reason. Not only is it a tie-in between two renowned names in their respective fields, but the design and function somehow cater to people who love to travel. Here is what you can expect from the partnership project.

The AETHER + Bamford GMT flaunts a bold blackout theme with a matte finish for that mysterious allure. Elements such as the hour markers and indices in AETHER Blue provide a chromatic break from all that darkness. Its 40 mm x 11.7 mm case is crafted out of 316L stainless steel with an anti-glare sapphire crystal.

Within the confines of its metal housing is a Sellita SW330-2. The 25-jewel Swiss self-winding movement is rated at 28,800 vph and touts a 56-hour power reserve. Framed by its fixed bezel is a matte black dial with a topographical pattern in gloss to stand out against its backdrop.

A date window is located at 3 o’clock, while the GMT hand is represented by the arrowhead. “The versatile AETHER + Bamford GMT effortlessly complements both formal and casual environments, indoors and outdoors,” reads the product page. The watch comes with a dark blue NATO strap.

Images courtesy of AETHER/Bamford London