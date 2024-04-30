Nike’s ISPA ( “Innovate. Scavenge. Protect. Adapt.”) sublabel recently unveiled its Summer 2024 collection of warm-weather goods including footwear, practical trousers, padded hoodies and other layerable apparel. One statement piece stands out because of its muti-functionality, the convertible ISPA Metamorph Poncho.

You might be wondering why a poncho made it to the label’s summer collection since it’s hardly comfortable to wear under the blistering heat. This one is also quite big for a poncho and that’s because it transforms into an outdoor gear. It offers a versatile setup and designed to handle the elements in any form.

The Nike ISPA Metamorph Poncho consists of layers of water-resistant lightweight nylon, adjustable straps, and functional two-way zip closures. It’s an oversized and reversible clothing with a detachable hood. This poncho perfectly lives up to its name because it transforms into a sun-shading tent using its accompanying collapsible tent poles.

Once fully set up, the Nike ISPA branding can be seen stamped on its exterior, while geometric patterns adorn the interior. Aside from a sunshade, this poncho also easily packs down for compact storage into the vent cover, which also doubles as an easy-to-carry packable bag.

So you have a poncho, a tent, and a carry bag all packed in one design, making the Nike ISPA Metamorph Poncho a multi-functional companion for outdoor adventures. It’s subtle innovation hidden behind the facade of an oversized garment that one wouldn’t even think boasts surprising features. Truly, this gives the meaning of summer ready a unique and stylish approach. This poncho is available at select retail stores like END and Livestock.

Images courtesy of Livestock