Here we have a collaboration between two French companies that are considered at the forefront of their respective market segments. As the pace picks up for outdoor activities this summer, MM6 Maison Margiela and Salomon present a combination of durable performance and comfort. These are the XT-4 MULES — footwear you’ll want to flaunt this season.

Warmer temperatures encourage us to switch our wardrobe, accessories, and footwear. As always, there are some of us who are more discerning when it comes to fashion, which is why we’re here to share the latest and trendiest releases. This latest partnership is an appropriate follow-up to their lauded 2022 autumn/winter collection.

As noted by MM6 Maison Margiela, “drawing inspiration from the everyday, the collection is a celebration of the unsung beauty of quotidian dressing; of the eclectic blur of clothes that pass us by on our city streets. The XT-4 MULES may have undergone a dramatic change over the original sneaker, but Salomon assures us that its core features are intact.

We have three colorways to choose from: Black (SH1WS0006P6634H8419), Transparent Yellow/Shale/Lapis Blue (SH1WS0006P6634HA240), Spectrum Blue/White/Spring Bouquet (SH1WS0006P6634HA241). It’s nice to see that the XT-4 MULES were also rendered in shades we don’t usually get on shoes geared for guys.

The upper is comprised of synthetic fabrics with polyurethane paneling and Salomon’s Quicklace system. With the open-back silhouette of the XT-4 MULES, they’re extremely easy to slip on and dial in the perfect fit with a tug of the cord. Moreover, wearers also benefit from superior ventilation afforded by its configuration.

For stability, support, and cushioning, the XT-4 MULES are equipped with Salomon’s Agile Chassis Skeleton and dual-density EVA foam midsoles. Finally, the rubber outsole sports a rugged pattern to ensure grip and traction over various surfaces.

Images courtesy of MM6 Maison Margiela/Salomon