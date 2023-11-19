As more watchmakers take the avant-garde route with design these days, buyers interested in understated elegance might feel overwhelmed. Nevertheless, there are brands you can always rely on to maintain traditional aesthetics without compromising craftsmanship and quality. We suggest you check out the Polo Skeleton and see if it is the timepiece that fits your dapper style.

Striking a balance between clean minimalism and sophistication is a skill not every designer can master. However, Piaget’s reference number G0A45004 is a wonderful example of how to juxtapose varying shapes into a cohesive mechanical masterpiece. Moreover, its slim form factor is easy to match with almost any outfit.

This svelte timekeeping instrument will surely become a part of your regular rotation. The Polo Skeleton is presented in a steel cushion-shaped case measuring 42 mm x 6.5 mm. You need to be up close to really make out the squircle outline its fixed bezel makes as it frames a sapphire watch crystal. Its exhibition case back also uses the same material for its window.

We can view the self-winding 25-jewel Manufacture 1200S1 movement from both sides. Its micro-rotor is engraved with Piaget’s coat of arms, while the rest of the caliber’s components are finished in a vibrant tone of blue contrasted by parts in silver. The Polo Skeleton’s open-work dial features applied hour markers and skeletonized hands.

Piaget pairs the Polo Skeleton with a steel bracelet and an ardillon buckle. If you want to mix it up, a blue alligator leather strap is likewise included should you want to swap between the two. You can’t go wrong with this fancy accessory in your collection or grab it as a gift for the holidays.

Images courtesy of Piaget