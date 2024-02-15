When it comes to engineering useful items and pushing their designs beyond the average, James Dyson is your man. This British inventor is behind some of the coolest household appliances you can buy, albeit with a hefty premium over the average alternative. If the pricing is the least of your worries, the Supersonic r seems like a worthwhile purchase.

The Dyson brand easily evokes images of high-tech vacuum cleaners, bladeless fans, air purifiers, and other awesome gadgets. However, not many know that they also build some of the best hair dryers money can buy. The new model is reportedly marketed for professionals, but it should be commercially available down the line.

Unless you rock a short hairstyle, the Supersonic r should help wick moisture off your flowing tresses in no time. As noted by sources, the company plans to ship their latest SKU this April. There’s talk of an exclusive distribution period limited to certified stylists stateside, but it’s currently unclear how long this deal will last.

Billed as a “precision hair dryer for professional styling and finish,” interested parties are encouraged to sign up now to be among the first to take it for a spin. Dyson says the Supersonic r is smaller and lighter, yet equally efficient as its larger predecessor. They certainly did not hold back with the aesthetics as it flaunts an avant-garde form factor.

It seems that way at first, but the unit itself is stylishly minimalist. The curved component appearing in press images is a versatile base. This tabletop stand holds the Supersonic r at an angle as well as the interchangeable accessories included in the package. Would you grab one when it officially releases after the embargo?

Images courtesy of Dyson