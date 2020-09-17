Brushing is made fun, easier, and healthier with the Colgate Hum Toothbrush. This device accurately guides and records your brushing habits so you don’t miss a spot.

This is a smart electric toothbrush that “guide you, time you, and remind you.” It works with a companion app that connects via Bluetooth so it can keep track of how you clean your teeth. It detects which part of your moth still needs cleaning and if you have been thoroughly doing it.

The Colgate Hum Toothbrush comprises of sensors like the gyroscope that tells the position of the bristles in your mouth. Then there’s an accelerator, that detects the speed and motion of the brushing. It points you to the spot that needs proper care. The sensors help to track the frequency of brushing, duration, and coverage. It tells when you last brushed your teeth so you never miss a day. The sensors work with offline syncing so you don’t have to always bring your phone with you every time you brush.

A feature on the app called “Guided brushing” talks you through proper brushing techniques in real-time. It can also do personalization to see what best fits your teeth.

The Colgate Hum Toothbrush can hold up to ten days of data. It even rewards you for making toothbrushing a habit with points that you can exchange with real goods. It comes in an ergonomic handle for easy and comfortable cleaning. It has multiple vibration modes so you can choose one that best suits you.

Images courtesy of Colgate