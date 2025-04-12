There’s nothing like getting a relaxing massage after a tiring day at the gym, at work, or following an intense physical activity. But for the busy bee who has no time to drop by the spa, then at-home massagers are a great help, like Hyperice’s Hypersphere Go.

Previously called the Hypersphere Mini, it offers the functionality of a handheld muscle roller but in a tiny circular device. It effectively blends the versatility of a muscle roller with Hyperice’s high-tech engineering. It’s great for muscle recovery, offering great power in a tiny frame.

Hyperice’s Hypersphere Go is a bite-sized massage ball that buzzes beneath your feet or rolls on your back to loosen tight or strained muscles. It sits comfortably in the palm of your hand for effortless use. It has a textured rubber skin for a better and secure grip that also softens contact on the body.

Likewise, its hard outer shell optimizes vibration intensity and muscle connection. This massage ball offers three vibration speeds—low, medium, and high, and rolls over tight muscles or wherever needs some loosening up. It targets the tightest areas with precision, offering over two hours of operation from its rechargeable battery.

Hyperice’s Hypersphere Go packs a high-torque 10W motor and a solid base. It offers fast and convenient battery charging from a USB-A to a USB-C cable. Moreover, it’s very small at just 3″ x 3″ x 3″ and has a desktop stand for display or quick access. It is also TSA carry-on approved so you can bring it along on your travels.

