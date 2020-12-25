Among the Peanuts team, Snoopy is perhaps the most iconic character. This affable cartoon beagle is beloved by many which is why many established brands choose to feature him on their products. In the past, we have showcased a couple of timepieces that did so. There were the UNDONE x Peanuts Lunar Mission collection and the Omega Speedmaster “Silver Snoopy Award” 50th Anniversary. The latest to have him on board is the Snoop Watch.

The fine folks over at Bamford London are working closely with Highsnobiety this exclusive run. This release is apparently part of the latter’s Collete Mon Amour world tour. Directed by Hughes Lawson-Body and co-produced by the publication along with two others, it gives viewers a peek at days leading up to the closure of French high fashion business.

The Snoop Watch is the fruit of their collaboration with the British outfit. For those wondering, Bamford Watch Department specializes in the personalization of timepieces from renowned international brands. Meanwhile, its work on the Collete Mon Amour tie-in gives us a 40 mm stainless steel case with a bezel in white and blue.

The dial is in black and features Charlie Brown’s pet dog with his front paws as the hour and minute hands. Snoopy sports a blue shirt while his best pal – Woodstock acts as the pointer for the 24-hour GMT hand. You have the Colette Mon Amour branding at 9 o’clock and a date window at 3 o’clock. The Snoop Watch runs on a Sellita SW330-1 automatic calibre and comes with a black Cordura strap.

Images courtesy of Highsnobiety/Bamford London