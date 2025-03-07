Mission Workshop’s Westward advanced peacoat strikes the balance between refined style and functionality. It offers excellent protection in any weather and resistance to dirt in a sleek and tailored silhouette.

It’s a classic peacoat that pays homage to its maritime heritage and timeless durability. But reinvented with cutting-edge materials and expert craftsmanship to handle today’s modern world. It boasts a three-layer waterproof softshell fabric developed by Schoeller in the Swiss Alps to make it highly windproof and breathable, offering a highly dependable layer to wear in case of sudden weather changes.

Mission Workshop’s Westward peacoat is made up of a combination of 40% polyester, 33% wool, 16% nylon, and 7% elastane. It features a refined wool/nylon stretch-woven exterior treated with Schoeller NanoSphere technology for exceptional water and dirt repellency while maintaining a sleek and sophisticated silhouette.

Moreover, it has a soft micro-fleece interior to ensure warmth and comfort and a waterproof mid-layer membrane to keep things dry and comfortable. It enables freedom in mobility with its four-way stretch fabric, making it move along with you instead of against you.

Then a couple of zippered handwarmer pockets complete the design. Made in Portugal, Mission Workshop’s Westward peacoat peacoat boasts an innovative construction that eliminates the need for a bulky liner. Hence, enabling effortless layering while looking sharp and stylish. It’s a perfect companion for those who lead an active lifestyle. But still want to achieve that sleek professional look while on the go. It boasts a timeless silhouette and offers versatile functionality and reliable durability for years of usage.

Images courtesy of Mission Workshop