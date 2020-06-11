Now you can scale mountains or climb a rocky wall without the need to venture into the great outdoors. The Climbr Fitness Machine combines climbing with modern exercise technology to give you intense workouts at home.

This exercise machine takes exercise to new heights using full-body workouts that combine high-intensity cardio and resistance strength training. Thus allowing you to burn more calories in less time. It is the preferred workout for NBA star LeBron James and other elite athletes because it offers unrivaled fitness experience. It provides 11 discreet resistance settings and its helpful interface provides accurate real-time metric visualizations of your workouts including tempo, reach, and power. Over-the-air updates let you access new content and email workout summaries so you can track your progress.

The Climbr Fitness Machine also has an ergonomic form that considers every form and shape. It adapts to all fitness levels and each user’s natural posture and primal movement for a zero-impact workout. The machine’s open central design supports the body’s natural form and provides an unobstructed view. Likewise, the adjustable handles adapt to the user’s preference or body type.

This exercise machine helps you get going with background music through built-in audio with multi-stereo connectivity. It even has wheels for easy transport so you can take your Climbr anywhere you please.

The Climbr Fitness Machine ensures durability and strength. Its constructed out of extruded aluminum and the belts are Kevlar-reinforced for longevity. Likewise, the ball bearings are of premium quality to render a smooth operation. The parts of the machine are also easily accessible for future maintenance.

Images courtesy of Climbr