While 2020 has been a wild year so far, it also marks several milestones when it comes to cool stuff. For example, earlier this month, a 1966 Ferrari 275 GTB became the most expensive car sold online to the tune of $3.08 million. Then there’s the limited-edition Seamaster Diver 300M James Bond for 007 fans by Omega. Now, Citizen is celebrating 50 years since the introduction of its first timepiece with an all-titanium case. To mark the special occasion the Satellite Wave F950 flaunts its mastery of the metal.

With 50 years of experience behind it, Citizen hopes to deliver a timepiece with outstanding quality. The watchmaker is calling the material Super Titanium and presents two-piece construction. The meticulous craftsmanship that goes into each Satellite Wave F950 delivers an elegance from all angles. Moreover, the company gives it a two-tone effect with varying polishes for the surfaces. This combination allows the watch to stand out aesthetically.

Exploring the case band of the Satellite Wave F950 reveals a sophisticated pattern surrounding the two mechanical push buttons and the crown. According to Citizen, this is a tribute to a rocket engines nozzle extension. There are certainly hints of space exploration with this model as Citizen partners with Japanese lunar robotic exploration outfit iSpace. To ensure outstanding durability, it features two surface-hardening technologies: Duratect DLC and Duratect Sakura which produces the shades you see.

The case Satellite Wave F950 measures 47.5 mm and 14.7 mm thick. It uses a sapphire crystal with anti-reflective coating to protect its intricate and modern dial. Citizen uses its Calibre 950 Eco-Drive movement, which can apparently power it for up to five years (in power save mode). Finally, only 550 examples of this remarkable wristwatch will be made available worldwide.

Images courtesy of Citizen