Stealthy shades and understated designs are a favorite of ours when it comes to whatever we feature on the website. Nevertheless, the team also appreciates colors on the vibrant end of the spectrum as long as it’s appropriate for the product in question. Take Nike’s new Air Jordan 3 Retro x Nina Chanel Abney in a striking Bicoastal and Malachite colorway.

As they say, summer is a season that encourages people to embrace everything associated with fun. Hence, the hues that are on full display by Nike’s fresh pair of kicks are notably playful and far from gaudy despite what others may think. Furthermore, this limited edition release was closely curated by a renowned American artist.

New York-based personality’s work typically deals with sensitive topics such as race, gender, homophobia, pop culture, and politics. As such, the Air Jordan 3 Retro x Nina Chanel Abney is instantly a must-cop for sneakerheads. The familiar silhouette flaunts an upper rendered in suede and waved canvas.

These also extend to the overlayed panels which further enhance the overall textural feel of the shoes. The Bicoastal and Malachite chromatic combo primarily provides a verdant backdrop, for components in orange and fossil to tastefully contrast.

Nike writes, “Through this powerful partnership, Abney was invited to be the first artist ever to reimagine the iconic Jumpman logo in her signature style. This collaboration merges contemporary artistry with sneaker culture, honoring Jordan’s legacy while pushing creative boundaries and turning heads since the original release in ‘88.”

Other visual treats unique to SKU: FZ7974-300 include custom heel branding, checkered insoles, and rope laces. Eager buyers don’t have to wait long as Nike schedules the Air Jordan 3 Retro x Nina Chanel Abney to drop on June 20, 2024, at 10:00 PM. Many believe this is a worthy follow-up to her AJ2 collaboration in 2022.

Images courtesy of Nike