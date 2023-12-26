The Schwartz House is the last project innovative modernist architect Pierre Koenig (best known for designing the Case Study House #21/The Bailey House) and Case Study House #22/The Stahl House), completed during his lifetime. It was commissioned in the early 1990s by Martin Schwartz and his partner, Melrose Cunanan-Schwartz and was completed in 1994.

The single family home is on the market for $4,037,250 over at Compass. It spans 2,380 square feet and hosts four beds, three bathrooms, and one half bath. Much like his two previous designs, this experimental house stands on four structural steel columns to minimize its impact on the site.

The couple had wanted privacy from the street and good cross ventilation, as such the living space is rotated 30 degrees on a rectangular parcel to harness southern light, while allowing the ocean breeze to cool the interior during warm days to conserve energy. Likewise, the Schwartz House has floor-to-ceiling glazing for natural views and natural lighting.

Koenig used a palette of materials that render a minimalist and serene yet modern structure including black steel framing, galvanized wall panels, aluminum fenestration, and frosted glass. While the outside looks industrial with its boxy, geometric assemblage, the interior is warm and inviting thanks to hardwood flooring and white walls throughout.

The Schwartz House also has an open plan layout that connects the living, dining and kitchen areas. Meanwhile, a guest suite with separate entry can be used as a home office, a gym, or studio. A bright contrast to the neutral-toned theme is the yellow spiral staircase encased in an opaque glass tower. The house rarely underwent renovations but recent updates include new appliances, new roof, and refinished floors.

Images courtesy of Compass