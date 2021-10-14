Life is a box of chocolates, says Forrest Gump. It’s arguably true because no matter what you’re gonna get, it’s something decadently sweet and healthy, too.

A bad day can suddenly turn brighter and better with a chocolate truffle, it’s inexplicably magical. It’s truly a food of the gods, you’re on cloud nine after a heavenly bite of the luscious delectable confection.

Also, chocolate is like a natural drug that boosts your lowly mood. Chocolates are not just palatable but it’s good for the health of chocolate crunchers like me and you.

Sweet History of Chocolates

The sweet history of chocolates can be traced back to Mesoamerica in 450 BC, cultivated for about five millennia. The word chocolate originates from the Aztec word “xocoatl,” a bitter beverage brewed from cacao beans. The Theobroma cacao, the Latin name for the cacao tree, means food of the gods.

Cacao was highly valuable back then that only the wealthiest families in Aztec Empire could afford chocolate drinks. The Industrial Revolution changed the course of time, however, paving the mass production of chocolates for the common people up to now.

Health Benefits

Scientific findings prove the health benefits of this delicious treat to humans. Chocolate’s aroma alone increases theta brain waves which trigger relaxation. Consequently, it slows down the heart rate and lowers blood pressure, increasing the blood flow to the body’s major muscles.

Many studies prove an interaction between chocolates and the neurotransmitters responsible. Findings show that chocolates contain the pleasure chemical dopamine’s precursor tyrosine including serotonin and endorphins that help regulate the mood.

This is pretty much the reason why all chocolate confectioners’ adverts associate chocolates with happiness.

Global Chocolate Consumption

The massive popularity of chocolates throughout history has dramatically grown world production to a record high of 4.85 million metric tons in 2019. That’s because one pound of chocolate requires 400 cocoa beans.

Germany and Switzerland both known for exquisite chocolate confection also top the list of the world’s biggest consumers of chocolates. Other European countries that made it to the top 5 chocolate eaters include Austria, Estonia, Ireland, and England.

The 2018 statistics indicate that German consumers around 24 pounds of chocolates per person each year. Close behind is the country of Switzerland, consuming 21 pounds of chocolates per capita. US consumers, meanwhile, eat 2.8 billion pounds (1.27 billion kilograms) of chocolates each year.

Fact is, chocolates are one of the world’s favorite foods, making it a $103 billion industry to date. Another fact is chocolates are not created equal. Several world-renowned chocolatiers have gifted mankind the melt-in-mouth and best chocolate brands that genuinely delight your taste buds.

Here at Men’s Gear, we narrow down our top choices to the 21 best chocolate-tasting brands in the world. Check out which of your favorites made it to our list and read on to know more about other artisan chocolate brands to try next.