For the casual whiskey drinker, labels don’t matter as long as the booze is on hand and ready to pour. However, some are more deliberate with their selection and tend to wait for rare releases. Thankfully, launches like the Parker’s Heritage Collection 18th Edition from Heaven Hill Distillery are on an annual basis. Nevertheless, stocks usually never last long.

Instead of sticking with the same type of whiskey every year, the Bardstown, Kentucky-based operation is constantly coming up with exciting expressions. The series enjoys an almost cult-like following, wherein bottles of previous outings cost way beyond the MSRP in the resale market. Thus, don’t miss out on the 2024 drop!

The first-ever Parker’s Heritage Collection was 2007’s 1st Edition — a cask-strength bourbon whiskey. With each consecutive installment, the spirits vary in age statement, type, and proof. For the 18th Edition, they’re taking a 14-year-old malt whiskey aging in the upper sections of Rickhouses O and Q.

Barrels that previously held cognac were taken apart to source heavily toasted staves. After rebuilding these containers, in goes the Parker’s Heritage Collection 18th Edition to mature for close to four months. The malt whiskey does not undergo a chill filtration process to retain its bold characteristics and is bottled at 107 proof.

Heaven Hill Distillery describes the spirit’s hue as polished teak with pleasant aromas of black herbal tea, caramel, summer fruit, oranges, and dark chocolate. A sip of the 18th Edition unveils elements of nutmeg, bittersweet chocolate, cloves, fine port, and molasses. Finally, “the molasses and chocolate notes fade to dried figs and apricots with a peppery tingle right at the end.”

