Nothing beats a cold beer at the end of the day! Many enjoy the fizzy alcoholic beverage over other types of booze for its affordability and sheer variety. These range from mainstay options from big-name labels to seasonal releases, and limited expressions from microbreweries. However, did you know it’s extremely easy to brew one at home? Traditionally, the process requires a few tools and equipment alongside the ingredients. Nevertheless, you can streamline everything with the Pinter and have a batch or more ready in a week or so.

What Is The Pinter?

Lately, drinkers are more discerning about quality and find draught beer more superior than those in bottles or cans. As the company puts it, “Recreate beers you love at home with this all-in-one brewing and draft machine ‘The Pinter’. Top beers from breweries like BrewDog, Appalachian Mountain, Sycamore, and more have all come to the Pinter and they are not stopping.”

To put it simply, with two or more of these bad boys, you practically have a modest microbrewery at home. The Pinter does not require batteries or special equipment. Moreover, there are plenty of pre-packaged ingredients (Pinter Packs) ranging from pale ales, lagers, pilsners, and hard ciders. The catalog will eventually grow to expand our choices.

Getting Started With The Pinter

Now that we have piqued your interest, it’s time we get into the nitty-gritty of this beer brewing journey. Firstly, we get to choose from three colors: Electric Blue, Deep Gray, and Rich Red. Our personal pick would be the Deep Gray since it’s close to a blackout motif. The container is crafted from a durable polymer and features a built-in stand with an integrated tap.

It measures 13.9″ x 9.2″ x 9.5″ (LxWxH) and weighs around 5 lbs. (empty). The basic kit also includes what they call a Brewing Dock. Fold-down handles on each side make carrying the Pinter a breeze. A removable screw-down cap provides access to the interior of the brewing vessel.

Elsewhere, you have a carbonation dial, tap, tap collar, and tap handle. What follows is the selection of Pinter Beer Packs and an optional subscription plan. We recommend the subscription for the best value, you get 2 Beer packs for free which makes 24 pints!

As promised, what’s shipped is a self-contained system that does not need CO2 cartridges for carbonation or brewer’s yeast. The latter is already inside each Pinter Pack as well as a small bottle labeled “Purifier” (in dry form).

It’s extremely essential to completely sanitize the Pinter and its components before your next brew to prevent spoilage by microorganism contamination, and the directions are pretty straightforward. Now that the initial prep work is done, let’s move on to the good stuff.

How To Use The Pinter?

As noted earlier, the steps are surprisingly simple. As long as you have the complete starter kit on hand it won’t be long before fresh beer is ready to flow.

Step 1: Twist open the main cap and pour room-temperature water up to the fill line inside the Pinter. Open the Pinter Pack of your choice and squeeze out all the contents into the water. Add the dry brewer’s yeast pack directly into the liquid. Replace the main cap and turn the carbonation dial to 5, then shake to mix all of the ingredients thoroughly. Finally, attach the Brewing Dock, flip the Pinter vertically with the Brewing Dock at the base, and let it rest for seven days or more at room temperature.

Step 2: If your Pinter Pack includes a Hopper (hop oil extract), you can infuse it directly into the beer via a dedicated valve on top, halfway through the fermentation process. Once fully fermented, carefully detach the Brewing Dock (preferably over a sink) and wipe the main cap clean. Attach the tap handle and refrigerate for a little over three days to let the natural carbonation process take its course and condition the beer.

Step 3: Congratulations! You have just brewed a batch of fresh beer and it’s time to indulge. Each Pinter Pack equates to approximately 12 pints. Share it with friends or store what’s left of your home-brewed goodness in the fridge. The Pinter keeps your beer fresh for up to 30 days, provided you can resist the temptation to pour one glass after the other.

Black Friday Deal

Take advantage of the ongoing black Friday deal. Save $196 when you grab your Pinter for only $49 and they’ll even throw in a glass, delivery and 24 pints! of award-winning beer all for FREE! Get all of this for only $49! While stocks last. Use the discount code: MENSGEAR49

Order Yours Now: Here