There is growing sentiment among whiskey experts that older does not usually equate to better. Traditional thinking believes the longer the spirits mature, the more exquisite they become. As this debate continues, renowned distilleries like The Glenlivet follow its old-school formula for success. Just in time for the holidays, here is the Eternal Collection First Edition 55-Year-Old.

Already lauded the world over for its 12-year-old expression, this release presents its oldest age statement yet. Moreover, its mastery of single malt whiskey will surely ignite excitement among dedicated followers. To ensure the inaugural bottle stands out among others, The Glenlivet calls on computational architect and programmer Michael Hansmeyer.

These days, high-profile drops from the biggest names in whiskey typically involve designers and artists. In the case of the Eternal Collection First Edition 55-Year-Old leverages the power of contemporary technology. In the meantime, each spherical decanter comes with a striking sculpture that turns it into a showpiece.

The Glenlivet says it “is a tribute to the rugged Scottish landscape surrounding the Distillery and captures the flowing essence of the River Livet in the Spey Valley.” As for the tasting notes, the single malt whiskey embodies Seville oranges, dark chocolate, toasted hazelnuts, poached pears, dates, nutmeg, and cinnamon.

Whiskey enthusiasts now have something to look forward to annually. Likewise. the Glenlivet promises every follow-up will be “from a single, extraordinary cask – will be aged for one additional year and will be accompanied by an original work of art crafted by a visionary artist.” Don’t miss out and secure a bottle of the Eternal Collection First Edition 55-Year-Old now!

Images courtesy of The Glenlivet