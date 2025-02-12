For seasoned whiskey drinkers, high-proof expressions are not a problem. Sipping it neat, on the rocks, or mixing it in cocktails are the many ways of enjoying the spirit. There are various types of booze and it’s always better to share with friends. We know it is difficult to convince others to switch to stronger alcoholic beverages. Thus, let them start with a mellow expression like the Foundation.

Everyone has their personal preference, but it can change over time. A few sips every now and then may gradually help you discover the unique nuances of high-ABV drinks. This five-year-old blend of straight bourbon whiskeys seems like a good place to start.

Barrell Craft Spirits opts for a more tolerable 100 proof (50% ABV). According to the distillery, the Foundation was its “first foray into non-cask strength bourbon. Our goal was to deliver a world class bourbon at an even better price point.” With several notable awards associated with the label, quality is a surefire guarantee.

The mash bill is 73% corn, 23% rye, and 4% malted barley. According to the official blend components, they are sourcing bourbon from Kentucky (8 years), Indiana (5/6/9 years), Maryland (5/6 years), and Tennessee (8 years).

Also, each glass vessel holds 750 ml of the golden amber liquid. Tasting notes start with aromas of lavender, waxy fruit peel, lemon zest, lime zest, grilled canteloupe, cocoa, brown butter, cardamom, grilled peaches, hazelnut, dark cherry, honey, and candied strawberry.

Meanwhile, the Foundation’s palate features “maple pecans, dark chocolate and cinnamon unfold and are quickly followed by rich flavors of tiramisu and cardamom cake, with a mouthfeel to match. This expands to include hints of fennel, lemongrass, and lemon zest, balancing the creamy, full-bodied mouthfeel.”

Images courtesy of Barrell Craft Spirits