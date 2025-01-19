When the 18th Amendment was in effect back then, it was a sobering experience for everyone. However, there were distilleries with licenses to produce and distribute alcohol. So, if you like to indulge in notable labels from back then, Buffalo Trace Distillery welcomes 2025 with a fresh set under its Prohibition Collection.

These are curated expressions that double as a tribute to the spirits legally available at the time. This year’s offering includes Silver Wedding Rye Whiskey, Very Oldest Procurable (V.O.P.), Old Fashioned Mountain Corn, Anderson’s Belle, and Mirror Brook.

First on our list of labels in the new Prohibition Collection is the Silver Wedding Rye Whiskey. We have a 125-proof Kentucky straight rye whiskey that delivers flavors of leather earthiness, toasted oak, vanilla, toffee, and rye spice.

Next is the Very Oldest Procurable (V.O.P.) This is a barrel-proof Kentucky straight bourbon with notes of vanilla, spice, toasted oak, and rich cherry. What follows is the Old Fashioned Mountain Corn. It’s a 110-proof Kentucky straight corn whiskey with essences of toasted oak, rich caramel, and sweet corn.

Meanwhile, Anderson’s Belle is a 100-proof bottled-in-bond wheated bourbon. A sip fills your palate with subtle hints of dried fruit, bold oak, and distinct wheat warmth/sweetness. The final bottle in the Prohibition Collection is Mirror Brook.

This is a 100-proof Kentucky straight whiskey blend with notes of mellow oak, chocolate, rye spice, and vanilla cream. Finally, “The Prohibition Collection honors that history while embodying our long-lasting commitment to crafting exceptional whiskey,” according to Harlen Wheatley, Buffalo Trace Master Distiller.

Images courtesy of Buffalo Trace Distillery