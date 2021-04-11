Just when we thought the electric pickup scene couldn’t get any crowded, another arrives to grab a piece of the market. This new contender comes from none other than Chevrolet. It seems the industry-wide push for electrification is finally making its way to the Silverado and we couldn’t be happier. Having more choices means everybody has to step up their game to stand out.

This is a welcome surprise from General Motors, who previously stunned the automotive community when it announced the return of the Hummer. What gave the reveal a huge impact was the fact that it turned out to be a fully electric machine with over-the-top features and performance.

Now, it’s the Silverado that’s receiving an eco-friendly overhaul. Electric versions of popular platforms are proving to be a hit even among those who were adamantly against battery power. From what we know, Ford’s Mustang Mach-E is slowly eating away at Tesla’s sales.

Meanwhile, there are other startups that are making headway into segments Elon Musk has yet to tap into. Still, analysts still believe that the Cybertruck will blow the competition away. Nevertheless, with a reputation for performance and durability behind it, the upcoming emission-free Silverado will give Tesla a run for its money.

Chevrolet is even making bold claims as early as now. According to its press release, the full-size electric pickup truck is supposedly capable of 400 miles on a single charge. Take note that these estimates likely do not factor in cargo, off-road travel, towing, and others. The all-electric Silverado is not due to hit markets until 2023 to 2024. We might be skeptical for now, but it does sound like awesome news.

Images courtesy of Chevrolet