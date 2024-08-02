To the average person, Café racers are just custom bikes that are cool to look at. However, to the people behind the build, it’s an expression of mechanical art. Take for instance this 1989 Moto Guzzi SPIII — a classic model motorcycle enthusiasts love to work on. Under the expert hands of two artisans, it becomes a striking one-off dubbed the Fragore.

According to the collaborators, the name means “roar” or “rumble” in Italian. The duo responsible for its bespoke aesthetic are Maurizio Carraro and Fujita Koichi. The former is of Imbarcadero 14 in Venice, Italy fame, while the latter hails from Nagoya, Japan, and represents AN-BU Custom Motors.

It’s safe to say that the Fragore is now an international sensation among customization circles. Although it’s common to see motorized two-wheeled projects become shadows of the former silhouettes, the team remarkably keeps them intact. Nonetheless, it flaunts a sleeker body kit with a distinct headlight configuration.

Accompanying the forward-facing light source’s asymmetrical placement is a white roundel with the number “8” and “Fragore” script. Elsewhere, the bike’s chassis exposes the engine in all its glory alongside a new air filter setup and custom stainless steel exhaust system. Next is the bare metal fuel tank with a satin clear coat.

The frame and wheels receive a fresh cover of satin black paint to allow the front and rear fairings to stand out. These fiberglass components contrast the darker shades with satin metallic green. To maintain the clean design, the ends of the sub-frame are capped off with the LED turn indicators. After some additional tweaks, we have the stunning Fragore.

Images courtesy of Fujita Koichi/Maurizio Carraro