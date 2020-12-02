Usually, the majority of tuning shops love to work on high-performance vehicles and supercars and bring out the best of what they are capable of. Meanwhile, there are others who prefer to expand their coverage to include SUVs and pickup trucks. Hennessey Performance is what comes to mind when dealing with these types of projects, but Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is ready to impress us with its latest build. The 2021 Yenko Silverado OFF-ROAD.

Pickup trucks are already designed to be rugged machines to haul cargo and more. SVE, on the other hand, believes that there is more to offer. The Yenko Silverado OFF-ROAD it is showcasing is available in crew cab double cab models. This is an exclusive tie-in with GM, which means interested buyers should visit their nearest dealership to reserve their units.

With 25 years of experience working on GM vehicles, you can be sure that what you get is outstanding workmanship. Furthermore, it should likely exceed even the loftiest expectations of those who plan to get one. The shop says its engine and supercharger configuration gives the Yenko Silverado OFF-ROAD exceptional prowess on any terrain.

What makes this possible is the supercharged 378 CID engine that cranks out 800 horsepower with 720 lb-ft of torque. Equally notable is the heavy-duty automatic transmission. The power plant has been given the deluxe treatment and backed by a comprehensive 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. Meanwhile, the suspension system also receives some tweaks to handle all the bumps along the way. Only 50 units of the Yenko Silverado OFF-ROAD will be up for grabs.

Images courtesy of Speciality Vehicle Engineering