When purchasing a new watch, it’s always a good idea to go with reliable brands. In fact, collectors will likely namedrop Swiss brands or perhaps a few others that excel in accuracy, reliability and craftsmanship. In our opinion, if this is the basis for what types of timepieces to buy, then you’re missing out on some unique stuff – just like the Terra Time by Projects Watches.

With watches, aside from the branding, what immediately grabs your attention is the design of the dial. Many watchmakers love to show off their prowess by crafting elaborate details. Some even choose to show off the movement via an open-work approach.

The Terra Time, on the other hand, draws inspiration from topography. If you know how to read maps, then you likely have an idea of what this accessory is all about. It might not be as fancy as others, but the distinct presentation is striking.

It comes in a 40-mm stainless steel case with a stylish matte finish. For its price point, it runs on an unnamed Japanese quartz movement and is water-resistant up to 5 ATM. Despite the minimalist aesthetic, the 3D layers in varying tones of the dial are something you don’t see every day.

You have sword watch hands that tell the time via round cutouts for the hour markers. Project Watches is offering the Terra Time in three versions. There’s Gray, Black, and Steel colorways, but like the former two thanks to the color contrast of their dial. Still, the all-silver profile of the latter will have its own share of fans.

Images courtesy of Project Watches