Men’s Gear makes it a point to feature unique and cool items we spot online. However, it would be a cool change of pace to show something quirky yet fun. CES 2020 is a hotbed of new and interesting tech ideas. As such, you can be sure to stumble upon something that can qualify as crazy. Nevertheless, its always the weird ones that spark the most discussion. Charmin – an American brand that specializes in toilet paper – is teasing a collection of tech that makes us smile. These include the Rollbot, SmellSense, and V.I.Pee from the brilliant mind of Charmin GoLab.

V.I.Pee

Let’s start off with the V.i.Pee. Depending on the type of event you are attending, it sucks that the call of nature can take you away from the action. It could be during a concert, a presentation, and other similar gatherings. Charmin GoLab is a portable toilet assembly that comes with a wall-mounted Oculus Rift S headset. This lets you do your business and use AR technology to virtually stay in attendance to whatever is going on. However, this does bring up questions about the sanitary nature of this installation.

RollBot

Don’t you just hate it when you’re going number two and you run out of toilet paper during the cleanup process? Welcome to the club as millions of people undergo the ordeal when they least expect it. Charmin GoLab proses an awesome solution with the help of robotics. The RollBot is a compact app-connected machine that will deliver a fresh roll to you when you need it. It even comes with a lovable bear face that you will be glad to see when the situation arises.

SmellSense

Finally, the last cool tech from Charmin GoLab should be standard equipment in all public bathrooms. Nobody likes the nasty odours that greet you the moment you step inside the lavatory. Hence, this gadget monitors the carbon dioxide levels to determine if it’s safe to enter. We can’t wait to see the tech hit mainstream markets in the future.

Images courtesy of Charmin