Many people assume that men do not care about what their homes look like, but this is not the case for every man. Think about a significant man in your life, such as a father or close friend, and consider where they feel most at home. You might be able to incorporate some of these elements into your own home, and if you are looking for more ways to make your space look more masculine, there are plenty of design elements you can incorporate to help your space feel more welcoming to you.

Include Practical Features

If you are renovating your home, this is the perfect time to add some practical features to make it more livable. Smart technology is becoming more popular and adding it to your home can make your life easier. If you are planning on staying in your home for years to come, a home elevator is another practical feature that will get a lot of use. A home elevator makes it easy to move items from one level to the next, and it is an important feature for those with mobility issues. Are you wondering is this the best home elevator on the market? If so, you can learn more about what you should look for online and request a free brochure to choose the option that works for you.

Make It Personal

For shared spaces such as living areas, try incorporating elements to make that room a welcoming area for everyone. If you love movies, you could add a shelf for your movie collection, and if you enjoy technology, you can set up a digital area to store devices and chargers. Those who like music might enjoy a vintage-style record player with a Bluetooth speaker, and if you have a collection of books, you may be able to build or otherwise include bookshelves to display your collection. These personal touches can make the space feel more like yours, even if you are sharing it with other people.

Include Leather

Using leather in your space can help your rooms feel more masculine. Real leather has a specific scent, texture, and appearance that has a close connection with masculinity. Leather furniture, like chairs and recliners, can elevate the space instantly. In most man cave spaces, leather plays a central role in decor. Even if new furniture is not in your budget, you can still add smaller accents, such as leather coasters, trays, or other decorative items.

Go with the Right Colors

Having the right colors can change the overall feel of the space. Lighter colors like white are often linked to more feminine spaces. Neutrals, such as black, brown, beige, or brown, are usually more associated with masculine spaces. There usually are not overly bright colors in masculine spaces, but if you do like a bit of color, you could look for navy blue or burgundy, as darker versions of these colors can still make the area look masculine. A neutral wall color can provide a base for accents like rugs and decor on the walls.