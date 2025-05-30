The Loopy Chair pushes the boundaries of function, form, and play in furniture design. While others of its kind fade or harmoniously blend with their surroundings, this piece stands out with its vibrant color and unique design. It looks like a doodle come to life and despite its cartoonish form, it’s surprisingly comfortable to sit on.

Designed by Nik Bentel, this chair perfectly merges function and sculptural art. Its purpose escapes you at a quick glance as it looks nothing more than a single continuous looping line. It’s attractive in its high-gloss finish while its playful silhouette resembles that of long balloons twisted into various shapes.

But the longer you look at it you’d see its open structure take meaning. The Loopy Chair has all the components of a seating object complete with the legs, the seat, and the back and arm rest. But the absence of a flat surface to sit on might dissuade any curious onlooker from actually testing it.

This chair is meticulously handcrafted from a single winding fiberglass tube or powder-coated steel, then finished with a high-gloss paint. There’s also an upholstered or cloth variant. The curves on this chair aren’t just for show. They are arranged to cradle the body, offering a surprising amount of comfort for the user.

Despite its unconventional design, it adapts to various sitting positions to accommodate the user’s comfort. Its open form encourages you to perch, lean back or from any angle, or sit. Beyond function, the Loopy Chair adds playfulness to any room design. It’s a piece of furniture that blurs the line between art and utility or as Bentel said, it “invites users to rethink everyday forms and embrace the unexpected.”

Images courtesy of