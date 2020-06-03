If you’re looking for a convenient way to power up your mobile devices directly to the wall sans the hassle of bringing charging cables, then consider getting the Chargerito wall charger. It eliminates the need to separately bring a wall charger and a connector.

This device packs all the needed charging cables by seamlessly incorporating them inside its miniscule size. It comes in three options: one supports Apple products with an Apple Lightning cable, two with a USB-C connector for compatible devices, and three with a Micro-USB cable. All the connectors flip up for easy access and the prongs also unfold and fold flush for travel, thus creating a discreet and neat appearance when not in use.

Manufacturers call the Chargerito wall charger as “the world’s smallest” and for a good reason. It is amazingly compact at just 2 inches long and 1.5 inches wide and thin at only 0.6 inches for both the USB-C and micro-USB charger. It’s no different for the iPhone charger which is only slightly wider at 1.8 inches. This makes the Chargerito an ideal EDC for those who love their gadgets so much that they can’t leave the house without them. It doesn’t take up a lot of space in the bag, is pocket-friendly, and can even occupy a spot in your key ring.

Moreover, the Chargerito is designed as such that it also works as a charging dock. When plugged in, the body can support your phone so you don’t have to put it on the floor or worry about finding something to hold your device while charging.

