Charging your phone while on the go can be a hassle especially when you have to bring different adapters for your mobile gadgets. Good thing there’s the Native Union Smart Charger PD 18W. This multi-device charger ensures your devices get their needed power wherever and whenever.

This portable charger features both USB-A and USB-C ports. The PD-enabled USB-C port provides fast charging for iPhone 8 and later models and other USB-C devices. It supports simultaneous charging so you can charge one with the USB-A (up to 12W) and another on the USB-C port (up to 18W). You can even charge four devices simultaneously including Android and Apple devices, smartphones, tablets, and more

It has built-in Smart IC technology that detects your device’s input to ensure that they always charge at maximum speed (5.4A max or up to 3A per port). The Power Delivery (PD) makes it possible to charge your phone up to 50% of power in less than 30 minutes.

The bonus part is that the Native Union Smart Charger PD 18W is designed for travel. It has international adapters for the U.K., U.S., Canada, and E.U. It boasts a slim design for portability and comfort in travel. This charger also only weighs 8 ounces and comes in a unique pocket-sized design.

The construction of the Native Union Smart Charger PD 18W ensures durability. It has a stone-finish texture and dust-repellant silicone. The pins are also foldable at 90 degrees for easy storage. It prevents overcharging and short circuits with built-in over-current protection (OCP), short circuit protection (SCP), and over-voltage protection (OVP).

Photos courtesy of Native Union