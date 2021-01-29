The ChargeHub V2 by Limitless Innovations is more than just a car charger. It’s a stealth tool that hides a window breaker and seatbelt cutter.

This is a 3-in-1 tool that resembles a bullet gun. It can power up your devices using your car’s DC12 port and offers dual simultaneous charging using SmartSpeed Technology. It offers a max of 2.4 amps for a fast and safe charge. It can support both Apple and Android devices and is a universal charger for most electronics today.

In case of emergency, the ChargeHub V2 comes in handy. When you’re trapped inside your car after a crash or accident, or find yourself locked inside your room, this turns into a compact, handheld escape tool. The tip of the charger comes with a sharp and durable tungsten glass breaker.

Moreover, a concealed, razor-sharp blade cuts away fabric fast and easily. It can break apart your car’s seatbelt in case you’re unable to unbuckle it normally.

The ChargeHub V2 is for long-term use with a zinc alloy casing that makes it resistant to corrosion and provides optimal impact and dimensional strength.

As with other car chargers, this one is also compact and lightweight. It weighs 4.8 ounces and measures 3 x 1.25 x 1.25 inches. That’s small enough to fit in your pocket and not a hindrance in your car. You can plug it all the time so you always have it within easy reach when the need arises. The ChargeHub V2 comes in beautiful assorted colors including charcoal, chrome, rose gold, gold, and gold chrome.