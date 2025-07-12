Carl Friedrik’s 72-Hour Backpack offers both comfort and elegance to your weekend getaway. It’s spacious enough to hold three days’ worth of clothes and more, while keeping a luxuriously sleek and minimalist profile.

The leather construction, crisp and clean lines, and stitched Vachetta leather detailing scream sophistication for a travel backpack. The mesh padded shoulder straps offer comfort and elegance, while the soft nubuck exterior feels good in the hands when holding or carrying.

But Carl Friedrik’s 72-Hour Backpack is not all thrills and frills. It packs a lot of discreet functionality that you don’t see at first hand. It’s a suitcase in a backpack portability. It opens clamshell style or like a suitcase for easy visibility, so you can pack and unpack with ease.

The large interior has various zipped compartments for your travel essentials. There are two large pockets (meshed and unmeshed), a larger pocket to store bigger items, like shoes, to keep them separated from clothing, and another zipped pocket that runs along the interior side of the bag.

Meanwhile, outside there’s a dedicated 16″ laptop sleeve on the back, a luggage pass through, a zipped water bottle pocket on one side, and a top quick-access pocket for your phone, wallet, or other smaller items you want within easy reach.

The only downside is the pockets are not stretchable, which limits storage capability, although they secure items as they fit snugly. Carl Friedrik’s 72-Hour Backpack offers 25L of storage space and weighs just 1.5kg. The good thing is it maintains its rigidity and shape whether full or empty, so it looks sleek and professional all the way.

Images courtesy of Carl Friedrik