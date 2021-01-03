For people in the business of collecting extremely limited sneakers, its crucial to be ahead of the game. Veteran sneakerheads make it a point to keep themselves up to date at all times. Paying close attention to reliable sources for any tidbit of information about upcoming drops is also a great practice. We make it our mission to help you out. However, the Victory Gold from Caviar might be something a little bit too exclusive.

Unlike your regular kicks, which carry reasonable prices at launch, these Air Jordan 1s from the Russian jeweler on another level. The Victory Gold is one of several luxury items that are part of its Premier 2021 collection. So far, we have already featured two entries: A Sony PlayStation 5 and a Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Meanwhile, you can also check out our top 12 Nike running shoes for men.

As with most products that are on offer from the brand, the premium materials that go into it are its highlights. Starting off with an all-white/gold colorway of the Air Jordan 1, Caviar is adding some its signature embellishments to elevate its status. Making each Victory Gold special is the fact that the classy company is limiting it to 99 examples only.

Of course, the target market is not your average collector, but those won’t hesitate to spend on lavish objects like it. After all, the cost of the Victory Gold would even put some resellers to shame. Aside from almost every aspect of the shoes in white, the Swoosh logos, tongue inserts, and pull tabs are in gold for contrast. Furthermore, the shoelace aglets and ticks are solid gold with the latter adorned with diamonds.

Images courtesy of Caviar