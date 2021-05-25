It has been quite some time since the famed Russian jeweler – Caviar – was on our radar. If you demand items that are on the pinnacle of luxury, this esteemed establishment will cater to your needs. Over the years, their lineup of products and services have grown beyond gadgets and accessories. Case in point, the Model Excellence 24K is the brand’s lavish take on a renowned all-electric automobile.

At a glance, it’s difficult to make out the make and model of the donor vehicle. A quick check of their product page reveals that underneath all the decadent trappings lies a Tesla Model S Plaid. First off is the exterior. Caviar gives the Model Excellence 24K a jet black coat and sprinkles gold accents all around for contrast.

“We are confident that the synthesis of high technology and luxurious materials is exactly what you need. It’s not just a car. It is the quintessence of sophistication, luxury and self-confidence,” says Caviar. “Dare to walk such a beast along the main streets of the city? Be careful, you can dazzle those around you with your splendor.”

Some sections of the Model Excellence 24K adorned with the aforementioned precious metal albeit via electroplating. The grille, front/rear bumper elements, side skirts, wheels, all sparkle in metallic yellow. The theme flows into the cabin with black upholstery paired with gold hardware.

The Model S Plaid is already a beastly EV when it comes to performance. Thus, there’s nothing to upgrade in that aspect. Even with all that bling, the Model Excellence 24K should drive and handle just like the regular version. Perhaps, Caviar will soon be offering its high-end personalization services for discerning car owners.

Images courtesy of Caviar