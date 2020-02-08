Elon Musk is full of fun and crazy ideas and Men’s Gear just loves it when he occasionally goes overboard. Last year, the debut of Tesla’s first all-electric pickup truck was a jaw-dropping experience. As the futuristic tank rolled on the stage what immediately caught our attention was the sharp angular design. The company claims the machine is not only a capable workhorse, but it can likewise withstand extreme abuse. Russian Jeweller Caviar pays homage to this awesome ride with the aptly named Cyberphone.

Don’t let the quirky name fool you because at its heart is Apple’s latest smartphone models. Caviar’s customisation services might over-the-top for regular folks, but for the brand’s affluent clientele, it is a small price for superior luxury.

Buyers can choose between an iPhone 11 Pro or iPhone 11 Pro Max. Furthermore, it is available in three storage options: 64 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB. Both variants receive the same treatment with their size as the only contrast.

Pricing of the Caviar Cyberphone ranges from $5,960 all the way up to $7,140 for the range-topping combination. What makes these deluxe smartphones different from their standard versions is the complete rework of the housing.

Experts strip off the original enclosure of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max and replace it with a titanium body. Gone are the rounded aesthetics as a new angular frame with geometric surfaces adorn the handset.

Just as the Tesla Cybertruck promises outstanding protection, the Caviar Cyberphone flaunts one of its own. It comes with a titanium screen protection panel that uses a hinge mechanism to fold into an integrated stand. The company is only offering this lavish mobile phone in limited numbers.

Images courtesy of Caviar