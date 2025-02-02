Who would expect that between vinyl records and cassette tapes, the former would withstand the test of time? Record companies are now catering to the growing demand for physical media and so are audio equipment manufacturers. One of the latest brands to do so is KORG with its first-ever collection of turntables. The catalog is headlined by the Handytraxx 1bit.

The Japanese group is offering various models under its Handytraxx series to suit varying needs. As such, music enthusiasts can pick the SKU which packs just the necessary features. On the other hand, KORG’s top-of-the-line includes all the bells and whistles of its entry-level and mid-range variants along with cool extras.

Before we get into detail, here are the specifications for the cc. Portability is the name of the game here as the durable plinth incorporates a carrying handle in between the two forward-firing 2.5W stereo speakers. It uses a belt-drive system with a DC servo motor to support playback speeds of 33, 45, and 78 rpm.

Contrasting the almost blackout colorway is a die-cast aluminum platter with a soft golden finish. Meanwhile, the tonearm comes with an adjustable counterweight to dial in the precise needle pressure based on the cartridge. KORG ships the turntable with an MM-style stereo (JICO J44 A7) cartridge. In addition to its AC adapter, the unit will run on six AA batteries

“Capture the essence of your vinyl in stunning 5.6 MHz, 1-bit (DSD) format, delivering 5.6 million samples per second for unparalleled sound quality. Whether you’re digitizing a priceless vinyl library or enjoying casual playback, the handytraxx 1bit is the perfect solution for every vinyl enthusiast,” writes KORG.