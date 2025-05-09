Shipbuilders will gladly cater to every whim of their clients. When somebody has bottomless pockets, they can practically indulge in whatever outrageous customizations. As long as it does not compromise safety, performance, and seaworthiness, the yard will find a way. For example, we have the Eternal Spark by Bilgin Yachts.

For context, reports talk about a recently completed commission christened the Leona. This 263-footer flaunts a beach club with a Greek motif. You would be right to think that it involves statues and fountains, because the aft swimming pool is adorned with them. In a similar fashion, the latest 164-foot monohull touts something special as well.

Although most luxury vessels of this caliber are typically for the owner’s personal use, others also moonlight as charter watercraft. The Eternal Spark follows the latter as a few of its amenities reveal. To make it convenient for guests, each of the four decks comes with a day head. The modern yet ornate interior is the work of Hot Lab Studio’s Enrico Lumini.

Meanwhile, Unique Yacht Design analyzed data from owners of the 163 series to completely optimize the exterior spaces. Highlights include a central spiral staircase along with a hanging light installation in the middle. There is no shortage of areas to hang out and socialize, while two outdoor cinemas supply immersive entertainment.

Soak up the sun or relax in the 1,300-gallon Jacuzzi at the spacious sundeck. Exercise equipment and a sauna are likewise available. As for accommodations, the options include a master suite, a VIP cabin, two double cabins, and two twin/double cabins. The Eternal Spark is manned by nine crew members. This majestic superyacht can travel up to speed of 17 knots.

Images courtesy of Bilgin Yachts/Ocean Independence