Apple is probably ready to announce the iPhone 12 series soon. Traditionally, this is a big deal for consumers who finally get to see what the next generation offers. However, leaks are not making it easy for the manufacturer. Now, Caviar steps forward to give us a glimpse of what the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Sadly, only the rear section and the frame are visible. The shop is paying tribute to the first Apple computer with its Apple 1 and Apple 1 Light.

Although the full specifications of the new handset are not yet available, there are a few that Caviar gives away. Storage size options are apparently 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB only. Next is the triple-camera configuration which appears to have the LiDAR scanner on board. While the two variants both honor Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs’ first hand-built computer, each has their own distinct presentation.

The Apple 1 is the range-topping model that shows off a wooden rear panel with the original Apple lettering of its namesake. Just below it is a glossy titanium accent in the shape of a monitor with a bunch of code. Further down is the iconic programming text “Hello World” and the word “Computer” in the design of the desktop’s vintage keyboard buttons.

Its most remarkable feature which is the small piece of a motherboard sourced from an actual Apple 1 computer. As for the Apple 1 Light, It just sports a wooden back panel and the Apple lettering right under a small fragment of an Apple 1 motherboard. Caviar is offering these unique iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max units in limited numbers only.

Images courtesy of Caviar