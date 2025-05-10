Even though the trade sanctions greatly affected Huawei’s profitability for years, its innovations never ceased. Although it no longer has access to Google Mobile Services, most users don’t consider it a dealbreaker. So far, HarmonyOS feels smooth and intuitive enough. Given the popularity of folding smartphones, the Pura X offers a unique experience.

The Chinese tech group might have dialed down shipments of foldable devices due to market saturation, but it’s not out of the game. In fact, the Mate XT Ultimate Design — a triple-folding model — continues to delight owners. As for the Pura X, what it brings to the table is a hybrid between a clamshell-style and book-style form factor.

So far, the only caveat with Huawei’s ever-growing lineup is the lack of 5G connectivity. Nevertheless, given the current speeds of 4G technology, we can overlook this for the time being. Its construction features an aluminum frame, glass, and eco-leather (depending on the version).

Going back to its mechanical gimmick, you’re looking at a flip-type unit, albeit one that is deliberately wider than usual. The cover display is a 3.5″ (980 x 980 pixels) LTPO2 OLED screen with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Inside, it’s outfitted with a flexible 6.3″ (2120 x 1320 pixels) LTPO2 OLED panel at 120 Hz. The Pura X packs a Kirin 9020 SoC with 12 GB/16 GB RAM.

Internal storage options range from 256 GB to 1 TB with no means of expansion. The main imaging array includes a 50 MP wide-angle camera, an 8 MP telephoto camera, a 40 MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 1.5 MP multi-spectral channel red maple primary color camera. The Pura X’s 4,270 mAh battery supports 66W wired fast-charging and 40W wireless fast-charging technology.

Images courtesy of Huawei