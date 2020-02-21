When it comes to wristwatches there are those that are totally prohibitive in price that they’re unattainable. These are usually premium timepieces made by the expert craftsmen and Swiss in origin. However, if you know where to look, you can stumble upon amazing pieces from the most unlikely places. Take for example the MRG-G2000BL-9A from Casio, which might not seem like much upon first glance. Nevertheless, we dare you to move closer to appreciate what this offering from the lauded G-SHOCK has to offer.

Limited to only 300 units, the yellow accents of its indices and straps is a stylish tribute to Bruce Lee. This is a wristwatch that pays tribute to the legendary martial artist/action movie star whose influence remains to this day. Fans will immediately recognize the yellow and black colourway. It is an homage to his tracksuit in the movie Game of Death.

To achieve this look, Casio takes the titanium case and bezel of the MRG-G2000BL-9A and deep layer hardening + DLC coating treatment. This hybrid timepiece flaunts GPS support and Bluetooth connectivity that takes advantage of the companion app’s functionalities. Moreover, it can calibrate the time with data from satellite signals as well.

Other awesome features include the tough-as-nails durability of Casio’s G-SHOCK lineup and Tough Solar technology. The latter allows the MRG-G2000BL-9A to draw power not only from sunlight but from artificial sources of light as well. The dial sits under a sapphire glass with non-reflective coating and features a stylized Chinese character for “dragon” on the 3 o’clock position.

The bezel likewise features the Chinese script seen on the Jeet Kune Do crest. You can also find the complete image etched on the case back. The MRG-G2000BL-9A or Bruce Lee x G-SHOCK MR-G as Casio brands it comes in a stylish box with and will retail for about $4,000. Martial arts fans with deep pockets should find it a fitting tribute to the man that made all of us fans of his work.

Images courtesy of Casio