The watch industry is having a hard time competing with the tech industry as smartwatches draw most of the sales. In fact, among the wearables available, the Apple Watch is the current king. Aside from the Cupertino tech outfit, other popular options are fitness trackers. In fact, in order to compete, some traditional watchmakers have even developed wearables of their own. Casio is presenting its own take with the GBDH1000-1A7 from its G-SHOCK lineup. This is just one of the many models under its MOVE catalog.

The Japanese company has been crafting some of the most reliable watches out there. The G-SHOCK series is perhaps the toughest ones that anybody can own. What makes the GBDH1000-1A7 different from the other variants is the inclusion of a heart rate sensor. This feature might not seem groundbreaking as almost every other modern smartwatch ship with the tech on board.

Casio is also equipping this G-SHOCK with a GPS system which will enhance how to monitors various activities. The combination of the location tracking technology and heart rate sensor gives users an overview of their fitness level and training milestones. Additionally, it can track real-time information such as speed, distance, and pace.

Athletes who closely monitor their performance and condition can take advantage of the VO2 max value calculation. This shows how well their cardio-pulmonary capacity compares to various stages of their training. The HD MIP LCD display of the GBDH1000-1A7 is protected by mineral glass. The case and bezel use a combination of resin and stainless-steel common among G-SHOCK models. Never worry about power because Casio adds solar charging to the list.

