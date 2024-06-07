Alpargali is an all-season and all-excursion wear that packs a lot of functionality in its sleek and modern design. It will definitely benefit those who are not a fan of carrying bags to hold their gear.

This is performance wear built to handle both urban and jungle adventures. It gives you the convenience of a waterproof and windproof jacket that packs a whopping 14 pockets to hold not just small items but larger ones too like a 13″ laptop. Essentially, it lets you ditch the backpack to securely hold on-the-go EDC items sans the bulk. The pockets are strategically placed both inside and out to balance out the weight of your items and keep the jacket’s silhouette slim.

It has separate slots for a phone, keys, an RFID-blocking pocket for cards, a camera pocket, and more. It’s a backpack designed into a jacket, if you will. As for its build, the Alpargali Jacket features a nylon exterior that keep water and wind out. It has tough 70D nylon both inside and out to make it highly durable and is made up of 92 panels of fabric sewed together using 40,000 stitches.

Despite its robust construction, it’s also breathable and comfortable to wear without being constricting. It has a moisture vapor transmission rate of 15,000g/m²/24h to allow sweat to escape while keeping water out even under a downpour. There are 13 YKK zippers thoughtfully spread out including one that extends up to the mouth to serve as a wind guard.

Moreover, there’s an adjustable hood with clear side windows that offer 180-degee views, a reflective print for visibility in the dark, and fingerless gloves to keep the hands warm in the cold. The underarm vents also keep you comfortable in hot temperatures. Conveniently, the built-in shoulder straps lets you carry the Alpargali Jacket like a backpack when not in use.

Images courtesy of Alpargali