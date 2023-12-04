In case you haven’t checked, this season’s fashion catalog also brings with it a stylish collection of shoes appropriate for both urban and outdoor escapades. If none of the snazzy sneakers and boots we’ve shared so far has appealed to your tastes, perhaps Nike’s Magmascape x sacai Varsity Royal will. Its design might not be everyone’s cup of coffee but it’s unique, nonetheless.

In fact, Nike writes, “Chitose Abe, founder of sacai, is known for taking unexpected components and layering them together for heightened form and function.” This probably explains why the silhouette comes off as unnecessarily chunky yet fascinating at the same time. You still have time to decide as “SKU: FN0563-400” is slated to drop on December 07.

Despite how it looks, the Magmascape x sacai Varsity Royal is a rugged pair of kicks for people who want to rock something others will immediately take notice of. Although somewhat chaotic at first glance, this collaborative project purposely combines materials and textures into a cohesive high-top fit for “everyday exploration.”

Nike points out the inspiration lifted from the Air Magma such as the suede panelling, lugged outsole, and round boot laces. Meanwhile, the breathable mesh upper side-lacing system is drawn from the Swoosh’s Air Footscape. To really dial in an ideal fit, the Magmascape x sacai Varsity Royal touts double eyestays to accommodate the two sets of shoelaces.

The chromatic configuration of gray, blue, white, and black aesthetically blends well with one another. Hi-vis accents pop against their respective dark backdrops, while reflective elements keep the wearer visible at night. The Magmascape x sacai Varsity Royal carries a $200 price tag as listed on Nike’s website.

Images courtesy of Nike