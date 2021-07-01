So far, some of the most striking Casio watches we’ve seen so far comes from their G-SHOCK MR-G line. After releasing two samurai-themed timepieces, it’s back for a third run which is shaping up to be another must-have for collectors. Officially listed as the MRGB2000BS3A, we prefer to call it by its other name – the HANA-BASARA.

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the G-SHOCK MR-G branding, Casio is once again drawing upon the legendary Japanese warriors. According to the product page, the root word “Basara” means diamond in Sanskrit. Moreover, it likewise refers to past warlords who wore armor adorned with artistic designs.

This gives the HANA-BASARA an elegant yet durable aesthetic that comes from the combination of materials Casio uses. Upon first glance, what draws you in is the sophisticated bezel the surrounds the sapphire crystal.

Japanese master gem cutter Kazuhito Komatsu lends his talents to craft the multi-faceted shape. Forged out of COBARION – an alloy that’s four times harder than titanium – it will live up to the iconic toughness of G-SHOCK watches.

Meanwhile, the 54.7 x 49.8 x 16.9 mm case and bracelet is black DAT55G titanium alloy. Also, a beautiful contrast comes from the brown AIP (arc ion plating) on the caseband. If you check the edge at 10 o’clock, an engraving on a black pate reads “25TH LIMITED” to mark the MR-G collection’s milestone.

As we move on to the dial of the HANA-BASARA, you will notice that it sports an intricate pattern. It resembles the weave on chainmail. Two of the three sub-dials have a green border, while the hands (except the red seconds), hour markers, screws, top pusher, and crown are in gold. Only 400 examples of this limited-edition Casio G-SHOCK MR-G will be available for purchase.

Images courtesy of Casio