No matter how odd or quirky a device is, there’s usually somebody who’ll find it appealing. Tech-savvy consumers are generally more difficult to market to, yet it’s never zero. Writing as a job or as a hobby seems like a simple task, but even minor distractions can affect productivity. On the other hand, minimalist electronics like the BYOK have the potential to boost our creativity.

Tips shared by seasoned professionals usually deal with the environment. For some reason, there are individuals who can function even in the busiest of places, but most prefer somewhere serene. Before you begin, ensure notifications are turned off, disconnect from the internet if it’s not needed, and let the creative juices flow.

Meanwhile, the BYOK shares some similarities with the Freewrite platform, albeit with several notable differences. At a glance, it resembles a classic pager but is slightly larger at 164.9 mm x 79.6 mm x 14.2 mm. There’s also no built-in keyboard, but as the name suggests, owners can use one they are already comfortable with.

It supports physical connectivity via USB-C and USB-A, or you can go wireless via Bluetooth as well. Instead of an E-Ink panel, the BYOK packs a 192 mm x 37.6 mm monochrome FSTN backlit LCD. The manufacturer notes the battery life should last up to 20 hours with illumination off and up to 5 hours at maximum brightness.

Running its operating system and functions is an ESP32-S3 processor. Internal storage is only 16 MB, which is enough for up to one million words. Online syncing with Google Drive is likewise available. If you prefer physical external media, the BYOK can do so via USB flash drives.

Images courtesy of Nick Sjolinder/BYOK