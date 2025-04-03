After what seemed like an eternity following a short teaser trailer earlier this year, Nintendo officially unveiled its latest console. It looks like insiders were right all along, as it’s simply dubbed the Switch 2. Let’s dive in to see if this is a significant upgrade or just a bunch of crazy gimmicks to lure you back into the fold.

Interestingly enough, most of us here still own the first-generation version of the Switch. Sadly, the same can’t be said about the Joy-Cons since the dreaded stick drift eventually rendered them unusable. Although it’s too early to tell if the new accessories will finally address this prevalent issue, there are some cool features to look forward to.

Should I Upgrade To The Switch 2?

The hybrid system measures approximately 4.5″ x 10.7″ x 0.55″ (HxWxD) with the pair of Joy-Con 2 controllers attached. Speaking of which, Nintendo is no longer using a proprietary rail mechanism. Instead, the metal SL and SR buttons attach to the frame firmly via powerful magnets.

A dedicated release button is likewise integrated. These are noticeably larger and curvier, along with a new mouse functionality for intuitive controls. Oddly enough, Nintendo outfits the Switch 2 with a 7.9″ 1920×1080-resolution LCD screen. We know many were expecting an OLED panel.

Nonetheless, the display supports a wide color gamut, HDR10, and VRR up to 120 Hz. Do keep in mind that the refresh rate entirely depends on the game. Apart from its more powerful custom NVIDIA processor, internal storage now starts at 256 GB.

Your older microSD cards will no longer work as the console now uses microSD Express for faster read and write speeds. Meanwhile, the dock now incorporates a cooling fan and a LAN port. Another welcome tweak is the addition of another USB-C port on top.

In addition to charging, Switch 2 owners can plug in optional accessories like the first-party camera for immersive online communications and streaming. Speaking of which, Nintendo is doubling down on game/party chat.

In fact, remote interaction with friends appears to be a seamless process this time around. The system is backward-compatible with select Switch games. Lastly, the Switch 2 cartridges retain the same size and form factor but are now red in color.

