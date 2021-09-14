Most sneakerheads we know might be what you call a fickle bunch who religiously follow every major drop. In essence, this is the very definition of what it’s like to be one. The thing is, a laser focus on only the leading brands and collaborations can make you miss out on some cool releases. Just like the FENOMENO XXX2 from CASBIA.

This Italian label may not be a mainstay among collectors, but their lineup of footwear has a lot to offer. When you’re after avant-garde design and remarkable comfort, CASBIA might meet your discerning tastes. The FENOMENO XXX2 is a sporty silhouette that may seem like a high-top but it’s actually a mid-top once you wear it.

According to the manufacturer, the namesake is Italian for “a phenomenal person” and we like that. It might not level up your game on the court, but it looks on point for casual wear. At first, we were thinking there were two colorways shipping. However, there’s another reason for the chromatic shift in the images.

The upper of the FENOMENO XXX2 uses a reflective gray nylon puffer underneath the calfskin leather overlays. The material peeks out in key sections such as the vamp and collar. When the light hits the sneakers just right, it shines a bright white.

CASBIA badging can be found on the tongue, on the lateral side close to the toe, midsole, and hot sealed on the heel loop. Additional contrast comes from the black leather elements on the FENOMENO XXX2. Finally, a 3M reflective outsole suggests you can use these for your runs.

Images courtesy of CASBIA