Casio introduced the watchmaking world to a timepiece that would become an icon of toughness. The G-SHOCK series started out with a reference rendered in resin, a urethane bezel, and a digital quartz movement protected by a special gel. To our surprise, this new model is reportedly not part of the legendary line. Here is the Sadokei and it has a quirky purpose.

What’s interesting about the Japanese company’s new entry is its engineering. A modern G-SHOCK can practically survive anything you throw at it, but even the most durable timekeeping instruments can fail inside a sauna. Unless you regularly enjoy sessions in these heated rooms, there is no need to worry about any damage.

However, prolonged exposure to humidity and high temperatures can damage the protective components of any watch. The Sadokei carries the Casio branding only, but sources tell us it’s specifically for sauna enthusiasts. With this bad boy on your wrist, extended periods of wellness won’t affect its performance.

According to press materials, at its core is a heat-resistant battery. Instead of gaskets, a new type of resin prevents moisture ingress. Meanwhile, the Sadokei’s design covers all metal surfaces so the wearer does not get burned. The people behind this venture are taking the sauna theme even further with the resin strap.

It resembles an elastic coiled telephone cord like the ones provided by some saunas for locker keys. As the dial tells us, Casio equips the Sadokei with a meca-quartz movement. So far, there are three designs to choose from. Unfortunately, it is only available in Japan, but you can always take the import route if you want one that badly.

Images courtesy of Casio