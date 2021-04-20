With all the warnings from notable personalities about the dangers of AI going rogue, most of us are still looking forward to fully autonomous transportation. Carmakers are already introducing self-driving systems to select vehicles. It won’t take long before the technology makes its way to aircraft and ships. Those regularly traveling across the waters of the Kiel Fjord might soon be riding on the CAPTN VAIARO.

Credit for this fascinating concept goes to several students at Muthesius University of Fine Arts and Design. Namely, Simeon Ortmüller, Tobias Gehrke, Vincent Steinhart-Besser, Yigang Shen, and Jingyue Chen.

With an understanding of how the continuous use of fossil fuels can have devastating consequences for future generations, the group sought an emission-free alternative. Likewise, as battery technology improves alongside renewable energy sources, the CAPTN VAIARO becomes a truly zero-emission option.

With the help of Kiel University and Kiel University of Applied Sciences, they are envisioning all-electric ferries providing services instead of traditional vessels. It will carry travelers back and forth the east and west bank of the Kiel Fjord.

It looks like there are two versions of the CAPTN VAIARO concept. They’re calling it “Floating Platform” and “Passage.” Looking at the images, the former can accommodate people, bicycles, and more. The latter, on the other hand, seems to be exclusive for passengers only.

Renders of the CAPTN VAIARO show the “Floating Platform” model enclosed by floor-to-ceiling glass panels. There are bike stands, rails for handicapped passengers on wheelchairs, and benches. Meanwhile, the “Passage” features lattices and a different seating configuration.

Images courtesy of CAPTN