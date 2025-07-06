Among the multitude of third-party gaming accessory brands, 8BitDo has established itself as one of the best options in the market. Its catalog covers almost every platform save for Sony’s PlayStation series. Once in a while, the company drops cool limited-edition collaborations. Its latest is the Ultimate 2 Wireless – Wuchang: Fallen Feathers controller.

Last year, Game Science’s Black Myth: Wukong blew the gaming industry away. Its gorgeous graphics, responsive controls, challenging gameplay, and immersive storytelling made it a smash hit. Subsequently, it also won The Game Awards for Best Action Game and Player’s Voice Award.

For many, the upcoming title by Leenzee — published by 505 Games — has what it takes to impress and captivate gamers yet again. Hence, ahead of its launch later this month, 8BitDo hypes us up with the Ultimate 2 Wireless – Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Here is what we can expect from this new SKU.

The gamepad flaunts an ergonomic form factor that closely resembles the official Xbox Wireless Controller. It measures 147 mm x 103 mm x 64.3 mm and weighs 8.68 ounces. The tonal brick red colorway also applies to the included charging dock, with some sections in a darker shade of crimson.

Both are adorned with an elaborate line artwork of the game’s protagonist, Bai Wuchang, in gold. You’ll find the D-Pad, face buttons, shoulder bumpers, and triggers pleasantly tactile. Elsewhere, the offset TMR analog sticks offer precision and superior durability.

We also like the RGB Fire Ring LEDs of the joysticks for a captivating visual effect. Furthermore, the Trigger Mode Switch on the Ultimate 2 Wireless – Wuchang: Fallen Feathers allows users to toggle between non-linear and linear Hall effect sensitivity. Finally, you can choose between wired, wireless 2.4 GHz, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Images courtesy of 8BitDo